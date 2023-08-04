Liquidity Services Inc.’s (LQDT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LQDT stock has gone up by 7.91%, with a monthly gain of 11.80% and a quarterly surge of 38.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Liquidity Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.32% for LQDT’s stock, with a 22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Right Now?

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) by analysts is $24.00, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for LQDT is 22.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.03% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of LQDT was 117.35K shares.

LQDT stock's latest price update

The stock price of Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) has jumped by 9.85 compared to previous close of 16.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LQDT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LQDT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 27th of the previous year 2022.

LQDT Trading at 13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDT rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, Liquidity Services Inc. saw 30.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDT starting from Weiskircher Steven, who sale 12,307 shares at the price of $15.96 back on Jun 05. After this action, Weiskircher Steven now owns 89,743 shares of Liquidity Services Inc., valued at $196,366 using the latest closing price.

Murray Novelette, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Liquidity Services Inc., sale 400 shares at $16.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Murray Novelette is holding 43,173 shares at $6,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.42 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidity Services Inc. stands at +14.40. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.04. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 4.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.