LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT)’s stock price has plunge by -11.56relation to previous closing price of 64.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) Right Now?

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LMAT is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LMAT is $66.83, which is $6.61 above the current price. The public float for LMAT is 19.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMAT on August 04, 2023 was 125.63K shares.

LMAT’s Market Performance

LMAT’s stock has seen a -8.57% decrease for the week, with a -11.83% drop in the past month and a -9.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.95% for LMAT’s stock, with a 6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LMAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LMAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $67 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2023.

LMAT Trading at -11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMAT fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.90. In addition, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. saw 24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMAT starting from Ross Bridget A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $64.24 back on Jun 02. After this action, Ross Bridget A now owns 1,169 shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc., valued at $321,200 using the latest closing price.

LeMaitre George W, the Chairman and CEO of LeMaitre Vascular Inc., sale 7,098 shares at $62.67 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that LeMaitre George W is holding 2,346,310 shares at $444,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.42 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. stands at +12.77. The total capital return value is set at 10.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.49. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.83. Total debt to assets is 5.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.