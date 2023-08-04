Lear Corporation (LEA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.43 in relation to its previous close of 151.90. However, the company has experienced a 1.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEA is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LEA is $170.75, which is $10.24 above the current price. The public float for LEA is 58.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEA on August 04, 2023 was 628.35K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

The stock of Lear Corporation (LEA) has seen a 1.17% increase in the past week, with a 7.19% rise in the past month, and a 26.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for LEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for LEA stock, with a simple moving average of 12.94% for the last 200 days.

LEA Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.14. In addition, Lear Corporation saw 24.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from SCOTT RAYMOND E, who sale 16,740 shares at the price of $142.80 back on Jun 16. After this action, SCOTT RAYMOND E now owns 0 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $2,390,472 using the latest closing price.

MALLETT CONRAD L JR, the Director of Lear Corporation, sale 330 shares at $126.06 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that MALLETT CONRAD L JR is holding 0 shares at $41,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corporation (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lear Corporation (LEA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.