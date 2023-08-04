La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) by analysts is $43.00, which is $9.59 above the current market price. The public float for LZB is 42.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of LZB was 379.00K shares.

LZB stock's latest price update

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB)'s stock price has surge by 6.67% in relation to previous closing price of 31.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 06/22/22 that La-Z-Boy Stock Jumps as Earnings Top Estimates Despite Rising Costs

LZB’s Market Performance

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has seen a 6.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.88% gain in the past month and a 20.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for LZB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.09% for LZB’s stock, with a 21.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LZB Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +23.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.67. In addition, La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw 46.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.00 for the present operating margin

+42.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stands at +6.41. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.