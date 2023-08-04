KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KULR is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KULR is $3.72, which is $2.87 above than the current price. The public float for KULR is 78.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume of KULR on August 04, 2023 was 353.63K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KULR) stock’s latest price update

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.23 in relation to its previous close of 0.93. However, the company has experienced a -6.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen a -6.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.88% gain in the past month and a 9.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.52% for KULR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for KULR’s stock, with a -23.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9005. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -29.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 61,756 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jun 29. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 670,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $38,289 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Executive Technical Fellow of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 38,244 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 732,116 shares at $24,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.76 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -486.56. Equity return is now at value -227.10, with -98.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.