Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock Experiences -6.14% Monthly Change

In the past week, KXIN stock has gone up by 2.29%, with a monthly decline of -6.14% and a quarterly plunge of -11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Kaixin Auto Holdings. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for KXIN’s stock, with a -32.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KXIN is also noteworthy at 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KXIN is 146.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume of KXIN on August 04, 2023 was 552.89K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.28 in comparison to its previous close of 0.25, however, the company has experienced a 2.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KXIN Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2721. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw -8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -85.54 for the present operating margin
  • +0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -102.25. Equity return is now at value -343.80, with -133.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

