ITT Inc. (ITT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is above average at 21.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ITT Inc. (ITT) is $107.40, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for ITT is 81.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITT on August 04, 2023 was 429.05K shares.

ITT) stock’s latest price update

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.57 in comparison to its previous close of 98.28, however, the company has experienced a 4.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ITT’s Market Performance

ITT Inc. (ITT) has seen a 4.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.71% gain in the past month and a 22.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for ITT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for ITT’s stock, with a 19.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $74 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

ITT Trading at 12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT rose by +4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.75. In addition, ITT Inc. saw 25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from Flynn Ryan F., who sale 2,197 shares at the price of $87.22 back on Mar 10. After this action, Flynn Ryan F. now owns 16,547 shares of ITT Inc., valued at $191,618 using the latest closing price.

Caprais Emmanuel, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of ITT Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $73.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Caprais Emmanuel is holding 13,818 shares at $203,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.74 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITT Inc. stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.96. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on ITT Inc. (ITT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.27. Total debt to assets is 14.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ITT Inc. (ITT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.