Itron Inc. (ITRI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ITRI is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ITRI is $77.14, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for ITRI is 45.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for ITRI on August 04, 2023 was 340.32K shares.

The stock price of Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) has dropped by -4.81 compared to previous close of 76.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ITRI’s Market Performance

Itron Inc. (ITRI) has seen a -4.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.00% gain in the past month and a 11.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for ITRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for ITRI’s stock, with a 24.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITRI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ITRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ITRI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $81 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

ITRI Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRI fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.90. In addition, Itron Inc. saw 43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRI starting from Reeves Donald L. III, who sale 983 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, Reeves Donald L. III now owns 9,091 shares of Itron Inc., valued at $76,674 using the latest closing price.

Reeves Donald L. III, the SVP, Outcomes of Itron Inc., sale 6,531 shares at $70.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Reeves Donald L. III is holding 9,091 shares at $461,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Itron Inc. stands at -0.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Itron Inc. (ITRI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.50. Total debt to assets is 21.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itron Inc. (ITRI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.