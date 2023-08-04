Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intevac Inc. (IVAC) by analysts is $9.17, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for IVAC is 24.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of IVAC was 191.97K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IVAC) stock’s latest price update

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.57relation to previous closing price of 3.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IVAC’s Market Performance

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) has seen a 4.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.61% gain in the past month and a -41.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for IVAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.45% for IVAC’s stock, with a -34.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVAC Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVAC rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Intevac Inc. saw -42.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVAC starting from Moniz James P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.06 back on May 08. After this action, Moniz James P now owns 25,000 shares of Intevac Inc., valued at $25,300 using the latest closing price.

Hunton Nigel, the President and CEO of Intevac Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Hunton Nigel is holding 312,253 shares at $25,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.99 for the present operating margin

+42.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intevac Inc. stands at -46.85. The total capital return value is set at -12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.76. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Intevac Inc. (IVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.76. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intevac Inc. (IVAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.