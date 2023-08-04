Impinj Inc. (PI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PI is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Impinj Inc. (PI) is $92.00, which is $30.55 above the current market price. The public float for PI is 25.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.05% of that float. On August 04, 2023, PI’s average trading volume was 635.83K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PI) stock’s latest price update

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.73 in comparison to its previous close of 62.53, however, the company has experienced a -11.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PI’s Market Performance

Impinj Inc. (PI) has experienced a -11.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.83% drop in the past month, and a -29.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for PI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.06% for PI’s stock, with a -44.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $45 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

PI Trading at -32.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -28.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI fell by -11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.70. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -43.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DOSSETT JEFFREY, who sale 1,628 shares at the price of $65.41 back on Aug 01. After this action, DOSSETT JEFFREY now owns 41,745 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $106,492 using the latest closing price.

MECKLAI HUSSEIN, the Chief Operating Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 251 shares at $65.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that MECKLAI HUSSEIN is holding 35,644 shares at $16,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Impinj Inc. (PI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.