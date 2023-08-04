Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) has plunged by -1.83 when compared to previous closing price of 33.29, but the company has seen a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/10/23 that Icahn Gets Breathing Room Following Short-Seller Attack

Is It Worth Investing in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IEP is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IEP is $43.00, which is $10.32 above than the current price. The public float for IEP is 368.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of IEP on August 04, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

IEP’s Market Performance

The stock of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has seen a -0.52% decrease in the past week, with a 12.50% rise in the past month, and a 0.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for IEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for IEP’s stock, with a -27.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2017.

IEP Trading at 13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.68. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L.P. saw -35.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icahn Enterprises L.P. stands at -1.24. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.48. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP), the company’s capital structure generated 302.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.18. Total debt to assets is 50.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.