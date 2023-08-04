Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) by analysts is $27.00, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for HOMB is 188.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of HOMB was 1.20M shares.

HOMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) has increased by 1.07 when compared to last closing price of 24.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOMB’s Market Performance

HOMB’s stock has risen by 2.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.79% and a quarterly rise of 19.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for HOMB’s stock, with a 6.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $28 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

HOMB Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.84. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from Carter Russell Davis III, who sale 900 shares at the price of $23.59 back on Jul 26. After this action, Carter Russell Davis III now owns 5,234 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), valued at $21,236 using the latest closing price.

Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR, the Centennial Bank Regional Pres. of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), sale 10,767 shares at $23.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR is holding 60,178 shares at $252,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stands at +28.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB), the company’s capital structure generated 35.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.44. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.