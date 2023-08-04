Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) has surged by 1.79 when compared to previous closing price of 23.97, but the company has seen a -7.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 120.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) by analysts is $40.25, which is $15.85 above the current market price. The public float for HASI is 107.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.67% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of HASI was 1.05M shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stock saw a decrease of -7.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.92% for HASI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

HASI Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.52. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Rose Nathaniel, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rose Nathaniel now owns 158,164 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $241,000 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 32,925 shares at $73,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.