Guess? Inc. (GES) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) is 11.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GES is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Guess? Inc. (GES) is $23.50, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for GES is 26.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.39% of that float. On August 04, 2023, GES’s average trading volume was 907.62K shares.

The stock price of Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) has jumped by 1.50 compared to previous close of 20.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Guess Investor Wants Marcianos Out

GES’s Market Performance

Guess? Inc. (GES) has seen a 2.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.84% gain in the past month and a 15.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for GES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for GES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

GES Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.11. In addition, Guess? Inc. saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from Weinswig Deborah, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $20.67 back on Jun 07. After this action, Weinswig Deborah now owns 26,069 shares of Guess? Inc., valued at $413,466 using the latest closing price.

CHIDONI ANTHONY, the Director of Guess? Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that CHIDONI ANTHONY is holding 199,552 shares at $166,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess? Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99.

Based on Guess? Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guess? Inc. (GES) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.