Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.51 in relation to its previous close of 0.32. However, the company has experienced a 13.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is $0.60, The public float for GROM is 8.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GROM on August 04, 2023 was 581.80K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM’s stock has seen a 13.06% increase for the week, with a 6.88% rise in the past month and a -29.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.51% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for GROM’s stock, with a -83.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROM Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3403. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -77.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.