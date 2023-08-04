Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) has increased by 6.27 when compared to last closing price of 10.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) is above average at 20.13x. The 36-month beta value for GLRE is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GLRE is $21.00, The public float for GLRE is 26.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume of GLRE on August 04, 2023 was 85.19K shares.

GLRE’s Market Performance

GLRE stock saw an increase of 9.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.15% and a quarterly increase of 8.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.10% for GLRE’s stock, with a 19.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLRE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GLRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLRE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2015.

GLRE Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLRE rose by +9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. saw 35.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLRE starting from Isaacs Ian, who sale 8,745 shares at the price of $10.39 back on Jun 29. After this action, Isaacs Ian now owns 87,268 shares of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., valued at $90,840 using the latest closing price.

Isaacs Ian, the Director of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., sale 3,000 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Isaacs Ian is holding 96,013 shares at $30,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. stands at +5.35. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE), the company’s capital structure generated 16.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.09. Total debt to assets is 5.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.