Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) has plunged by -8.09 when compared to previous closing price of 19.17, but the company has seen a -8.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Right Now?

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is $21.83, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for GDOT is 50.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDOT on August 04, 2023 was 270.94K shares.

GDOT’s Market Performance

GDOT’s stock has seen a -8.70% decrease for the week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month and a 6.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for Green Dot Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.41% for GDOT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $20 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

GDOT Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT fell by -8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.63. In addition, Green Dot Corporation saw 11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDOT starting from JACOBS WILLIAM I, who sale 500 shares at the price of $22.48 back on Aug 15. After this action, JACOBS WILLIAM I now owns 70,055 shares of Green Dot Corporation, valued at $11,240 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.83 for the present operating margin

+44.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corporation stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74.

Based on Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.30. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.