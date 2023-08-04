Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK)’s stock price has plunge by -7.10relation to previous closing price of 55.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Right Now?

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GRBK is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRBK is $51.00, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for GRBK is 42.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume for GRBK on August 04, 2023 was 482.97K shares.

GRBK’s Market Performance

GRBK stock saw a decrease of -4.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.69% and a quarterly a decrease of 38.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for GRBK stock, with a simple moving average of 42.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $62 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

GRBK Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.00. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 112.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from BLAKE ELIZABETH, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $50.60 back on May 12. After this action, BLAKE ELIZABETH now owns 169,693 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $1,265,010 using the latest closing price.

Brandler Harry, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $50.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Brandler Harry is holding 49,176 shares at $1,251,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+29.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.08. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.91. Total debt to assets is 22.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 289.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.