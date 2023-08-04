Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GECC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.33relation to previous closing price of 8.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GECC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GECC is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GECC is $9.00, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for GECC is 5.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for GECC on August 04, 2023 was 34.56K shares.

GECC’s Market Performance

The stock of Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) has seen a 7.49% increase in the past week, with a 15.96% rise in the past month, and a 10.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for GECC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.71% for GECC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GECC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GECC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for GECC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GECC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $12 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2022.

GECC Trading at 12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GECC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +15.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GECC rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Great Elm Capital Corp. saw 7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GECC starting from Kuperschmid Mark, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $8.02 back on May 12. After this action, Kuperschmid Mark now owns 3,000 shares of Great Elm Capital Corp., valued at $24,057 using the latest closing price.

Kuperschmid Mark, the Director of Great Elm Capital Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $8.01 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Kuperschmid Mark is holding 13,972 shares at $16,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GECC

The total capital return value is set at -2.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.86.

Based on Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC), the company’s capital structure generated 180.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.36. Total debt to assets is 49.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is -22.10 and the total asset turnover is -0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.