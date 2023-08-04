Glaukos Corporation’s (GKOS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GKOS stock has gone down by -4.33%, with a monthly gain of 6.83% and a quarterly surge of 60.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Glaukos Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for GKOS’s stock, with a 37.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) by analysts is $82.90, which is $5.46 above the current market price. The public float for GKOS is 46.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.63% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of GKOS was 539.92K shares.

GKOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) has dropped by -0.39 compared to previous close of 74.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

GKOS Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.98. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 70.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Burns Thomas William, who sale 200 shares at the price of $80.01 back on Jul 19. After this action, Burns Thomas William now owns 673,963 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $16,002 using the latest closing price.

Gilliam Joseph E, the PRESIDENT & COO of Glaukos Corporation, sale 42,099 shares at $78.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Gilliam Joseph E is holding 120,484 shares at $3,298,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.17 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -35.07. The total capital return value is set at -10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.54. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), the company’s capital structure generated 72.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.