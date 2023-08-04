GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GCT stock has gone up by 13.39%, with a monthly gain of 27.03% and a quarterly surge of 81.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.68% for GigaCloud Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.17% for GCT’s stock, with a 53.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is $19.50, which is $10.1 above the current market price. The public float for GCT is 9.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCT on August 04, 2023 was 960.91K shares.

GCT) stock’s latest price update

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)’s stock price has increased by 6.33 compared to its previous closing price of 8.84. However, the company has seen a 13.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

GCT Trading at 24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +13.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc. saw 65.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.