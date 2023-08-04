Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD)’s stock price has decreased by -5.68 compared to its previous closing price of 118.91. However, the company has seen a -5.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is 16.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FWRD is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) is $124.50, which is $9.51 above the current market price. The public float for FWRD is 25.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On August 04, 2023, FWRD’s average trading volume was 157.49K shares.

FWRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has seen a -5.02% decrease in the past week, with a 7.92% rise in the past month, and a 13.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for FWRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for FWRD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FWRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FWRD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $130 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

FWRD Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRD fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.33. In addition, Forward Air Corporation saw 6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRD starting from Tucker Laurie Anne, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $101.97 back on Feb 15. After this action, Tucker Laurie Anne now owns 10,221 shares of Forward Air Corporation, valued at $407,880 using the latest closing price.

RUBLE CHRIS C, the Chief Operating Officer of Forward Air Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $108.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that RUBLE CHRIS C is holding 23,336 shares at $217,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Air Corporation stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 28.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.48.

Based on Forward Air Corporation (FWRD), the company’s capital structure generated 39.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.21. Total debt to assets is 21.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.