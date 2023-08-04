Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.43 in relation to its previous close of 82.23. However, the company has experienced a 0.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that Five9 Stock Slides as Forecast Misses Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is $86.32, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for FIVN is 70.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FIVN on August 04, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has seen a 0.01% increase in the past week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month, and a 44.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for FIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.44% for FIVN’s stock, with a 18.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $75 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

FIVN Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.89. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Burkland Daniel P., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $86.38 back on Aug 01. After this action, Burkland Daniel P. now owns 109,875 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $691,061 using the latest closing price.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, the Chief Financial Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $87.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that ZWARENSTEIN BARRY is holding 94,608 shares at $1,096,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -12.15. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.94. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc. (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 255.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.83. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.