Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) has decreased by -7.29 when compared to last closing price of 8.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FENC is 0.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) is $16.33, which is $8.32 above the current market price. The public float for FENC is 21.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On August 04, 2023, FENC’s average trading volume was 124.39K shares.

FENC’s Market Performance

FENC’s stock has seen a -0.50% decrease for the week, with a -6.53% drop in the past month and a -2.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.62% for FENC’s stock, with a -9.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FENC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FENC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FENC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FENC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

FENC Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FENC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FENC fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FENC starting from RALLIS CHRIS A, who sale 6,796 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Jul 24. After this action, RALLIS CHRIS A now owns 43,976 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $55,523 using the latest closing price.

RALLIS CHRIS A, the Director of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,207 shares at $8.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that RALLIS CHRIS A is holding 28,826 shares at $18,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FENC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1471.60 for the present operating margin

+94.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1544.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.