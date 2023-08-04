eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EXPI stock has gone up by 10.20%, with a monthly gain of 30.03% and a quarterly surge of 93.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for eXp World Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.47% for EXPI’s stock, with a 72.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 501.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is $18.00, which is -$7.07 below the current market price. The public float for EXPI is 76.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPI on August 04, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI)’s stock price has increased by 3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 24.24. However, the company has seen a 10.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

EXPI Trading at 25.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +31.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.20. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 126.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from MILES RANDALL D, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.04 back on Aug 01. After this action, MILES RANDALL D now owns 581,380 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $1,001,472 using the latest closing price.

SANFORD PENNY, the 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $19.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that SANFORD PENNY is holding 26,984,043 shares at $1,186,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.