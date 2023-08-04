Examining the Volatility of Terreno Realty Corporation’s (TRNO) Stock

The stock of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has gone down by -0.54% for the week, with a -1.41% drop in the past month and a -3.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.17% for TRNO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.26% for TRNO’s stock, with a -1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Right Now?

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRNO is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TRNO is $69.83, which is $10.51 above the current price. The public float for TRNO is 81.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRNO on August 04, 2023 was 559.43K shares.

TRNO) stock’s latest price update

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO)’s stock price has soared by 2.27 in relation to previous closing price of 58.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $63 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

TRNO Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.58. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation saw 4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from CARLSON LEROY E, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $58.49 back on Dec 02. After this action, CARLSON LEROY E now owns 37,791 shares of Terreno Realty Corporation, valued at $233,960 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.42 for the present operating margin

+51.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corporation stands at +71.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76.

Based on Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.05. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.