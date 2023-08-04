Examining the Volatility of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (MTSI) Stock

The stock of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has gone up by 9.81% for the week, with a 18.39% rise in the past month and a 31.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for MTSI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.73% for MTSI’s stock, with a 16.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Right Now?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTSI is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MTSI is $71.75, which is -$9.02 below the current price. The public float for MTSI is 54.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTSI on August 04, 2023 was 486.55K shares.

MTSI) stock’s latest price update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI)’s stock price has soared by 11.14 in relation to previous closing price of 67.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

MTSI Trading at 18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +21.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.96. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Dennehy Robert, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $65.80 back on Jul 19. After this action, Dennehy Robert now owns 39,085 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $213,850 using the latest closing price.

Dennehy Robert, the SVP, Operations of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 3,250 shares at $61.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Dennehy Robert is holding 42,335 shares at $198,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +65.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.22. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 39.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.