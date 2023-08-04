Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is above average at 6.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is $10.25, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for EPM is 30.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPM on August 04, 2023 was 454.57K shares.

EPM) stock’s latest price update

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.62 in comparison to its previous close of 9.92, however, the company has experienced a 4.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EPM’s Market Performance

EPM’s stock has risen by 4.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.85% and a quarterly rise of 55.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Evolution Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.09% for EPM’s stock, with a 33.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPM Trading at 16.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +20.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPM rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Evolution Petroleum Corporation saw 27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.66 for the present operating margin

+47.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolution Petroleum Corporation stands at +29.34. The total capital return value is set at 58.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.13. Equity return is now at value 58.30, with 35.70 for asset returns.

Based on Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), the company’s capital structure generated 28.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.98. Total debt to assets is 14.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.