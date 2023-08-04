Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) Stock

The stock of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has gone up by 4.85% for the week, with a 18.11% rise in the past month and a 47.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.00% for PARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.91% for PARR’s stock, with a 29.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Right Now?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is $31.71, which is -$1.22 below the current market price. The public float for PARR is 59.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PARR on August 04, 2023 was 914.70K shares.

PARR) stock’s latest price update

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 31.75. However, the company has seen a 4.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

PARR Trading at 24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.13. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw 37.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from Cooper L Melvin, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $29.85 back on Mar 03. After this action, Cooper L Melvin now owns 38,990 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $59,700 using the latest closing price.

Guerra Ivan Daniel, the Chief Accounting Officer of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $28.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Guerra Ivan Daniel is holding 18,925 shares at $212,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+8.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 25.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.01. Equity return is now at value 125.40, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 273.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.26. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.