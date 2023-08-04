Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Accel Entertainment Inc.’s (ACEL) Stock

The stock of Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has seen a 5.78% increase in the past week, with a 15.65% gain in the past month, and a 26.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ACEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.00% for ACEL stock, with a simple moving average of 28.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is above average at 15.97x. The 36-month beta value for ACEL is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACEL is $13.33, which is $1.43 above than the current price. The public float for ACEL is 52.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of ACEL on August 04, 2023 was 296.09K shares.

ACEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) has surged by 6.73 when compared to previous closing price of 11.15, but the company has seen a 5.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACEL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACEL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

ACEL Trading at 14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACEL rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, Accel Entertainment Inc. saw 54.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACEL starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $11.30 back on Jul 26. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 2,698,145 shares of Accel Entertainment Inc., valued at $254,329 using the latest closing price.

Ruttenberg David W., the Director of Accel Entertainment Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Ruttenberg David W. is holding 606,545 shares at $220,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+26.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accel Entertainment Inc. stands at +7.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL), the company’s capital structure generated 310.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.62. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.