Evaluating the Impact of -6.86 Increase on Alamo Group Inc.’s (ALG) Stock

In the past week, ALG stock has gone down by -5.24%, with a monthly decline of -0.96% and a quarterly surge of 2.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Alamo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.59% for ALG’s stock, with a 8.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) Right Now?

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALG is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALG is $214.80, which is $35.46 above the current market price. The public float for ALG is 11.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume for ALG on August 04, 2023 was 49.85K shares.

ALG stock's latest price update

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG)’s stock price has plunge by -6.86relation to previous closing price of 194.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $215 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

ALG Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALG fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.22. In addition, Alamo Group Inc. saw 28.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALG starting from WEHRLE RICHARD J, who sale 1,166 shares at the price of $183.57 back on Jun 29. After this action, WEHRLE RICHARD J now owns 27,057 shares of Alamo Group Inc., valued at $214,043 using the latest closing price.

WEHRLE RICHARD J, the EVP & CFO of Alamo Group Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $182.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WEHRLE RICHARD J is holding 25,723 shares at $273,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamo Group Inc. stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.91. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alamo Group Inc. (ALG), the company’s capital structure generated 40.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.92. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.