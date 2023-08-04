Evaluating the Impact of -3.45 Increase on Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) Stock

The stock of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has seen a -5.08% decrease in the past week, with a -2.61% drop in the past month, and a 10.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.42% for AEVA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.46% for AEVA’s stock, with a -22.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) by analysts is $2.40, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for AEVA is 122.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AEVA was 990.39K shares.

AEVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) has decreased by -3.45 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

AEVA Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2630. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc. saw -17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who sale 35,851 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Feb 06. After this action, Dardashti Soroush Salehian now owns 23,824,040 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc., valued at $72,283 using the latest closing price.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the Chief Executive Officer of Aeva Technologies Inc., sale 52,600 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Dardashti Soroush Salehian is holding 23,859,891 shares at $105,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3624.88 for the present operating margin

-101.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc. stands at -3513.96. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.