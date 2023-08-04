Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) by analysts is $33.00, which is -$7.63 below the current market price. The public float for ETD is 22.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.05% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ETD was 197.92K shares.

ETD) stock’s latest price update

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD)’s stock price has surge by 16.25relation to previous closing price of 30.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Ethan Allen Is a Stock Well-Furnished for Gains

ETD’s Market Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) has experienced a 15.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.28% rise in the past month, and a 33.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for ETD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.27% for ETD’s stock, with a 28.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETD Trading at 24.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETD rose by +15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.50. In addition, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. saw 34.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ETD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.19 for the present operating margin

+59.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stands at +12.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.80. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD), the company’s capital structure generated 28.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.21. Total debt to assets is 16.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.