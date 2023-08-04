Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) has increased by 0.93 when compared to last closing price of 50.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) Right Now?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ESNT is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ESNT is $50.44, which is -$0.69 below the current market price. The public float for ESNT is 103.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume for ESNT on August 04, 2023 was 455.56K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a 10.41% rise in the past month, and a 22.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for ESNT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for ESNT’s stock, with a 21.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $50 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

ESNT Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.89. In addition, Essent Group Ltd. saw 31.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from Bhasin Vijay, who sale 2,661 shares at the price of $50.57 back on Aug 02. After this action, Bhasin Vijay now owns 214,444 shares of Essent Group Ltd., valued at $134,567 using the latest closing price.

Bhasin Vijay, the SVP and Chief Risk Officer of Essent Group Ltd., sale 1,352 shares at $50.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Bhasin Vijay is holding 217,105 shares at $67,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+102.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd. stands at +84.57. The total capital return value is set at 20.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.90. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.