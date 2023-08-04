Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERAS is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Erasca Inc. (ERAS) is $9.67, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for ERAS is 100.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.77% of that float. On August 04, 2023, ERAS’s average trading volume was 616.18K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ERAS) stock’s latest price update

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 2.63. However, the company has seen a 4.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERAS’s Market Performance

ERAS’s stock has risen by 4.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.17% and a quarterly drop of -7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Erasca Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for ERAS’s stock, with a -36.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERAS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ERAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERAS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

ERAS Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERAS rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Erasca Inc. saw -39.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERAS starting from Lim Jonathan E, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 08. After this action, Lim Jonathan E now owns 18,396,216 shares of Erasca Inc., valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Alexander W., the Director of Erasca Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Casdin Alexander W. is holding 463,974 shares at $55,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERAS

Equity return is now at value -61.50, with -51.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Erasca Inc. (ERAS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.