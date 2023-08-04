Equity Commonwealth’s (EQC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has gone down by -2.30% for the week, with a -4.60% drop in the past month and a -4.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.41% for EQC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for EQC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Right Now?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is $21.00, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for EQC is 106.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQC on August 04, 2023 was 863.90K shares.

EQC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has dropped by -0.31 compared to previous close of 19.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.23. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $26.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 184,345 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $1,347,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.