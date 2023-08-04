Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, EQIX stock has gone down by -4.60%, with a monthly decline of -3.89% and a quarterly surge of 8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Equinix Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.18% for EQIX’s stock, with a 8.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) Right Now?

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EQIX is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EQIX is $835.57, which is $65.68 above the current market price. The public float for EQIX is 93.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for EQIX on August 04, 2023 was 460.46K shares.

EQIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) has dropped by -5.74 compared to previous close of 805.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Equinix CEO Says Demand Remains ‘Voracious’

Analysts’ Opinion of EQIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EQIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EQIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $810 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

EQIX Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQIX fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $799.85. In addition, Equinix Inc. saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQIX starting from MORANDI BRANDI GALVIN, who sale 4,835 shares at the price of $748.64 back on Jun 09. After this action, MORANDI BRANDI GALVIN now owns 15,608 shares of Equinix Inc., valued at $3,619,661 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR KEITH D, the Chief Financial Officer of Equinix Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $753.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that TAYLOR KEITH D is holding 23,177 shares at $753,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.46 for the present operating margin

+60.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinix Inc. stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Equinix Inc. (EQIX), the company’s capital structure generated 143.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.87. Total debt to assets is 54.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinix Inc. (EQIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.