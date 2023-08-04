EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 44.35. However, the company has seen a -2.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is 19.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPR is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for EPR Properties (EPR) is $49.45, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for EPR is 73.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On August 04, 2023, EPR’s average trading volume was 575.09K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR’s stock has seen a -2.47% decrease for the week, with a -8.90% drop in the past month and a 2.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for EPR Properties The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.31% for EPR’s stock, with a 4.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $50 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

EPR Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.22. In addition, EPR Properties saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EPR Properties (EPR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.