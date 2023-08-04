Energous Corporation (WATT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) has jumped by 10.87 compared to previous close of 0.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.51.

The public float for WATT is 90.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WATT on August 04, 2023 was 626.19K shares.

WATT’s Market Performance

WATT’s stock has seen a 18.35% increase for the week, with a 2.36% rise in the past month and a -27.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for Energous Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.68% for WATT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 01st of the previous year 2019.

WATT Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT rose by +18.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2386. In addition, Energous Corporation saw -68.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from MANNINA WILLIAM T, who sale 22,356 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 01. After this action, MANNINA WILLIAM T now owns 181,872 shares of Energous Corporation, valued at $6,640 using the latest closing price.

MANNINA WILLIAM T, the Acting CFO (Interim) of Energous Corporation, sale 3,981 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MANNINA WILLIAM T is holding 204,228 shares at $1,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Equity return is now at value -94.00, with -77.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energous Corporation (WATT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.