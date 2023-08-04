Edgewell Personal Care Company’s (EPC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, EPC stock has gone up by 6.11%, with a monthly gain of 1.27% and a quarterly plunge of -7.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Edgewell Personal Care Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.63% for EPC’s stock, with a -0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Right Now?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EPC is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPC is $46.78, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for EPC is 50.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume for EPC on August 04, 2023 was 472.09K shares.

EPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has surged by 3.40 when compared to previous closing price of 39.95, but the company has seen a 6.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/22 that Banana Boat Sunscreen Spray Recalled Over Presence of Carcinogen Benzene

Analysts’ Opinion of EPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

EPC Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPC rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.16. In addition, Edgewell Personal Care Company saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPC starting from HILL JOHN N, who sale 4,390 shares at the price of $42.89 back on Jun 14. After this action, HILL JOHN N now owns 72,725 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company, valued at $188,277 using the latest closing price.

O’Toole Eric F, the President, North America of Edgewell Personal Care Company, sale 4,000 shares at $43.95 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that O’Toole Eric F is holding 13,688 shares at $175,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+40.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewell Personal Care Company stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.42. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 39.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.