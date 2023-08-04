ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Stock Sees a-6.76 Decrease

The stock of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has gone down by -5.60% for the week, with a -14.63% drop in the past month and a -9.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.33% for ECX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.00% for ECX stock, with a simple moving average of -35.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ECX is also noteworthy at 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ECX is $66.48, which is $4.76 above than the current price. The public float for ECX is 239.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ECX on August 04, 2023 was 208.75K shares.

ECX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) has decreased by -6.76 when compared to last closing price of 4.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Power More Auto Displays

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -30.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -5.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw -43.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.