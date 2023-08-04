Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) has dropped by -2.18 compared to previous close of 29.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) by analysts is $36.27, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for BROS is 41.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.52% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BROS was 882.59K shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stock saw an increase of 0.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.81% and a quarterly increase of -6.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for BROS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

BROS Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.38. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Ricci Joth, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $30.29 back on Aug 01. After this action, Ricci Joth now owns 1,976,335 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $2,423,463 using the latest closing price.

Ricci Joth, the CEO and President of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 160,000 shares at $37.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Ricci Joth is holding 2,056,335 shares at $6,004,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.