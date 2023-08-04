Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Stock Experiences 2.00% Monthly Change

The stock of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) has gone down by -8.80% for the week, with a 2.00% rise in the past month and a -15.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.67% for DCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.22% for DCO’s stock, with a -11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) Right Now?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DCO is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DCO is $63.75, which is $19.48 above the current price. The public float for DCO is 13.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCO on August 04, 2023 was 117.84K shares.

DCO) stock’s latest price update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.98 compared to its previous closing price of 48.11. However, the company has seen a -8.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $65 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

DCO Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCO fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.71. In addition, Ducommun Incorporated saw -11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCO starting from Oswald Stephen G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $48.03 back on Dec 16. After this action, Oswald Stephen G now owns 265,006 shares of Ducommun Incorporated, valued at $120,075 using the latest closing price.

Wampler Christopher D., the VP, CFO, Controller, Treasurer of Ducommun Incorporated, sale 900 shares at $49.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wampler Christopher D. is holding 21,870 shares at $44,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.87 for the present operating margin

+20.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ducommun Incorporated stands at +4.04. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ducommun Incorporated (DCO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.97. Total debt to assets is 26.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.