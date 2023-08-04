Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) by analysts is $31.44, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for DDL is 101.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of DDL was 592.83K shares.

DDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) has increased by 3.14 when compared to last closing price of 2.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DDL’s Market Performance

DDL’s stock has fallen by -11.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly drop of -34.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.09% for DDL’s stock, with a -32.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on August 01st of the current year 2023.

DDL Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL fell by -10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited saw -38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+30.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at -11.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.56. Equity return is now at value -125.60, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,808.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.76. Total debt to assets is 59.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 67.31 and the total asset turnover is 2.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.