Digi International Inc. (DGII) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digi International Inc. (DGII) by analysts is $48.00, which is $11.9 above the current market price. The public float for DGII is 34.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of DGII was 285.81K shares.

DGII) stock’s latest price update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII)’s stock price has decreased by -14.56 compared to its previous closing price of 41.75. However, the company has seen a -14.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DGII’s Market Performance

Digi International Inc. (DGII) has seen a -14.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.95% decline in the past month and a 23.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for DGII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.18% for DGII stock, with a simple moving average of -1.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGII stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DGII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DGII in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $41 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

DGII Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGII fell by -14.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.94. In addition, Digi International Inc. saw -2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGII starting from Loch James J., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $33.97 back on Mar 06. After this action, Loch James J. now owns 102,367 shares of Digi International Inc., valued at $237,761 using the latest closing price.

Konezny Ronald, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Digi International Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $34.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Konezny Ronald is holding 592,958 shares at $1,020,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.45 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digi International Inc. stands at +4.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Digi International Inc. (DGII), the company’s capital structure generated 51.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.98. Total debt to assets is 30.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digi International Inc. (DGII) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.