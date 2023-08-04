DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) has decreased by -9.57 when compared to last closing price of 3.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) is $8.33, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for DMAC is 22.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DMAC on August 04, 2023 was 162.61K shares.

DMAC’s Market Performance

The stock of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) has seen a -10.26% decrease in the past week, with a -25.63% drop in the past month, and a 74.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for DMAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.91% for DMAC stock, with a simple moving average of 45.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMAC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMAC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

DMAC Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares sank -27.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMAC fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. saw 85.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMAC starting from Von Koch Thomas, who purchase 1,470,588 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Jun 23. After this action, Von Koch Thomas now owns 4,326,435 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Giuffre Randall Michael, the Director of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., purchase 65,000 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Giuffre Randall Michael is holding 360,355 shares at $254,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMAC

Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -43.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.