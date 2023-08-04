DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) has decreased by -6.39 when compared to last closing price of 3.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is $5.30, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for DMTK is 29.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DMTK on August 04, 2023 was 407.81K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

The stock of DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has seen a -9.29% decrease in the past week, with a 3.17% rise in the past month, and a -6.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for DMTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.29% for DMTK’s stock, with a -9.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 65.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Sun Kevin M, who sale 437 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Jun 12. After this action, Sun Kevin M now owns 290,041 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $1,245 using the latest closing price.

Wood Todd Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 350 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Wood Todd Michael is holding 284,757 shares at $998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -82.20, with -59.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.