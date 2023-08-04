Deluxe Corporation (DLX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLX is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DLX is $27.33, which is $7.45 above the current price. The public float for DLX is 42.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLX on August 04, 2023 was 214.29K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) has jumped by 6.82 compared to previous close of 18.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DLX’s Market Performance

DLX’s stock has risen by 7.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.80% and a quarterly rise of 40.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Deluxe Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.75% for DLX’s stock, with a 14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for DLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2021.

DLX Trading at 15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +15.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLX rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.58. In addition, Deluxe Corporation saw 17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLX starting from Jeyaprakasam Yogaraj, who purchase 13 shares at the price of $17.93 back on Jul 24. After this action, Jeyaprakasam Yogaraj now owns 17,691 shares of Deluxe Corporation, valued at $228 using the latest closing price.

Jeyaprakasam Yogaraj, the Chief Tech. & Digital Officer of Deluxe Corporation, purchase 6 shares at $16.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Jeyaprakasam Yogaraj is holding 17,678 shares at $92 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+53.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deluxe Corporation stands at +2.92. The total capital return value is set at 9.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Deluxe Corporation (DLX), the company’s capital structure generated 282.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.86. Total debt to assets is 55.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 268.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deluxe Corporation (DLX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.