Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) has decreased by -6.23 when compared to last closing price of 15.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is $23.50, which is $9.34 above the current market price. The public float for CYRX is 44.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYRX on August 04, 2023 was 614.62K shares.

CYRX’s Market Performance

CYRX stock saw a decrease of -12.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.23% for CYRX stock, with a simple moving average of -30.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

CYRX Trading at -22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX fell by -12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.22. In addition, Cryoport Inc. saw -18.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRX starting from BERMAN RICHARD J, who sale 7,203 shares at the price of $21.51 back on May 11. After this action, BERMAN RICHARD J now owns 100,000 shares of Cryoport Inc., valued at $154,906 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON JERRELL, the President, CEO of Cryoport Inc., sale 141,159 shares at $21.63 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that SHELTON JERRELL is holding 605,299 shares at $3,053,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.53 for the present operating margin

+37.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cryoport Inc. stands at -15.73. The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.64. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.95. Total debt to assets is 41.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.