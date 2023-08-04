Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (CRSR) Stock: A -5.68% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) has gone down by -4.90% for the week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month and a -3.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for CRSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.68% for CRSR’s stock, with a -0.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRSR is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRSR is $19.00, which is $1.73 above the current price. The public float for CRSR is 97.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSR on August 04, 2023 was 479.96K shares.

CRSR) stock’s latest price update

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR)’s stock price has plunge by -9.27relation to previous closing price of 18.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2023.

CRSR Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR fell by -6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.53. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from La Thi L, who sale 4,387 shares at the price of $17.69 back on Jul 03. After this action, La Thi L now owns 222,350 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $77,586 using the latest closing price.

Potter Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Corsair Gaming Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Potter Michael G is holding 52,623 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.95 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at -4.43. The total capital return value is set at -5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.91. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.12. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.